Coronavirus | IMA endorses safety, efficacy of both vaccines cleared by India

Get vaccinated voluntarily, it requests members. Good protective levels of antibodies have been found to develop with them, it says

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has requested all its 3.5 lakh members in 1,800 local branches to voluntarily get vaccinated first to show that the vaccines approved in India are safe and efficacious.

Also Read | Coronavirus: We were in the dark, say Bhopal vaccine volunteers

“We stand with the scientists to endorse the safety and efficacy of both the vaccines cleared by India. Public awareness and countering myths on vaccine percolating in social media shall be our priority. Our modern medicine doctors will vouch for the safety, quality and professionalism in this difficult time and support the emergency approval for the usage of vaccines,” said the Association.

“All infrastructure facilities of IMA branches will be available voluntarily for this programme and all our members will voluntarily serve with technical and supportive manpower.”

Stating that getting vaccination is not only to protect individuals but also to usher in herd immunity thereby raising the hope to control the pandemic, the IMA in its letter noted that after extensive review of scientific data, indexed articles, expert panel reports and discussion with the ICMR and WHO experts, “We have decided to actively take part in the mission of COVID vaccination programme rolled out by the Central government.’’

It said the largest representative body of modern medicine doctors, appreciates and congratulates the hard work of Indian scientists, doctors on bringing out the two vaccines against SARS-CoV-19.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Health Ministry meets State officials on CoWIN use

“Bharat Biotech has developed COVAXIN Serum Institute of India, Pune, a Recombinant Chimpanzee AdenovirusVectorVaccine COVISHIELD. Good protective levels of antibodies have been found to develop with our vaccines against current strain and new mutated strains. These vaccines are practical, easy to store and used in Indian condition,’’ said the letter.

It said it stands firm as the natural and professional stakeholder in this achievement not only in the development but also in delivering the vaccine.

Also Read | The Hindu Explains: How is India preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccines?

The Association has appealed to the public that they should adhere to appropriate behaviour like masks, physical distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene even after vaccination.

“The Association has also constituted a Pharmacovigilance Centre in Delhi for monitoring post vaccination reactions and rendering appropriate support. We are looking forward to having a smooth, hassle-free, effective vaccination delivery system.”