Coronavirus | Home Minister Amit Shah takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks at the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp rally in Villupuram district onn Sunday.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

Also read: Coronavirus | Plan to accelerate vaccine drive

Doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Mr. Shah, a Home Ministry official said.

On August 2 last year, Mr. Shah, 56, had said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the virus. He was later admitted to the AIIMS for post-COVID treatment.

The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

