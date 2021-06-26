Coronavirus | Health Ministry warns States on increased transmissibility of Delta plus

Government calls for stringent measures to check virus spread

NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry has warned States that Delta plus, which is currently a variant of concern, has increased transmissibility, causes stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Directing the States to have more focussed and stringent measures to contain the virus spread, the Ministry has now instructed that adequate samples of positive persons have to be sent to the designated labs so that clinical epidemiological correlations can be established.

Doctors across India have cautioned against any relaxation in adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Archana Dhawan Bajaj, director, Nurture IVF, said that the Delta variant had been labelled ‘Variant of Concern’ by World Health Organisation (WHO) for multiple reasons.

“Delta variant is more resistant to medication, treatment and vaccination. Therefore, people who have been vaccinated can still be affected by this variant and can go on to get clinical illness. Neutralising antibodies against this variant post-vaccination seem to be nearly five times lower in people who have already been vaccinated than the other variants,” she said.

Dr. Bajaj added that the other major concern was the virulence of the disease post-infection with this variant.

“There is a noticeable increase in hospitalisations, ICU admissions, mortality and morbidity for people affected with this variant. This variant seems to be responsible for a fair number of re-occurrences,” she said.

‘Rapid mutations’

Doctors added that COVID-19, being an RNA virus, had a tendency to undergo rapid mutations, therefore, there is a need to step up the vaccination drive across the globe.

“Vaccinations specific against variants like Delta variant need to be synthesised or manufactured and rolled out on an urgent basis. If this variant is not controlled in a timely manner, this could lead to a rapidly occurring ferocious third wave of the COVID pandemic. Delta plus variant has been instrumental in causing a new wave in the U.K. and parts of the U.S. There are concerns that it can bypass vaccine immunity, a phenomena called immune escape. A country like India, with its big population size, is always at risk of having an extensive effect. This strain is likely to cause a third wave, if it ever comes. It is therefore important that people heed to COVID-appropriate behaviour,” said Arunesh Kumar, HOD, Paras Chest Institute, and senior Pulmonologist, Paras Hospital, Gurugram.

With multiple cases detected in three States — Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra — the Delta plus variant and an impending third wave of coronavirus, it becomes important to strictly follow the directions of the Health Ministry to engage in immediate containment measures, said Piyush Goel, senior consultant- Pulmonary and Critical Care, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar, Gurugram.

Dr. Goel added that large-scale vaccination drives and their tracking must be facilitated, along with testing in districts and affected clusters. This must be done to ensure that “adequate samples” of positive persons are speedily sent to designated laboratories of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) to conclude the clinical epidemiological correlations.

The Delta plus variant has been identified and isolated in over 10 countries and nearly 50 cases have already been seen in India, especially Maharashtra, which is already bracing for a third wave.

“Looks like the third wave will hit Maharashtra in the next six to eight weeks. Like the last wave, which was been driven by the Delta variant, it is feared that the next wave will be driven by the Delta plus variant,” said Shuchin Bajaj, Internal Medicine (Founder Director), Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.