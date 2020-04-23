National

Coronavirus | Haryana cancels Chinese testing kits order

Haryana has cancelled an order placed with two Chinese companies for 1 lakh Rapid Testing Kits, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

“We have instead placed a fresh order with a South Korean company that is preparing the kits at Manesar near Gurugram,” he said in a statement. The company had so far handed over 25,000 kits. “We are getting the kits at almost half the price quoted by the Chinese companies, and the kits are of better quality,” he said.

Mr. Vij said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in the State was 14 days against the national average of 7.5 days. The State enjoyed a recovery rate of 56.7%, far higher than 16.38% nationwide, he said. The death rate was a mere 0.79% against 3.15% nationwide.

Apr 23, 2020

