Coronavirus | Government prohibits exports of Remdesivir till situation improves

In view of increased demand for Remdesivir due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on April 11, 2021 said the export of the antiviral injection and its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) has been banned till the situation improves. File   | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Centre has prohibited the exports of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) in an order issued on Sunday stating that there has been a sudden spike in demand for injection Remdesivir used in treatment of COVID patients.

“India is witnessing a recent surge in COVID cases and there is a potential of further increase in demand for injection Remdesivir in the coming days,” said the Centre in a statement.

Seven Indian companies are producing injection Remdesivir under voluntary licensing agreement with M/s. Gilead Sciences, USA. They have an installed capacity of about 38.80 lakh units per month.

The release issued by the Health Ministry noted that to ensure easy access to the injection all domestic manufactures of Remdesivir have been advised to display on their website, details of their stockists/distributors to facilitate access to the drug.

“Drugs inspectors and other officers have been directed to verify stocks and check their malpractices and also take other effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing. The State Health Secretaries will review this with the Drug Inspectors of the respective States/UTs,” added the release.

It added that the Department of Pharmaceuticals has been in contact with the domestic manufacturers to ramp up the production of Remdesivir. As per the National Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 of the Central Government Remdesivir is listed as an Investigational Therapy (i.e. where informed and shared decision making is essential).

Coronavirus
