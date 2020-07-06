Coronavirus | Five more deaths in Punjab

Punjab on Monday recorded 208 fresh COVID-19 cases and reported five deaths, taking the total fatalities to 169, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 6,491. Those who died were from Ludhiana, Sangrur and Muktsar districts. The major chunk of new cases, 84 and 25, were reported from Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health department said active cases were 1,828 and 4,494 patients had so far been cured.
After Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ruled out dilution of the 14-day home quarantine norm, in the light of the high risk posed by those coming from Delhi and the National Capital Region in particular, the process of e-registration for all travellers to the State has been made mandatory from Monday midnight.
