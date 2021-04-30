Coronavirus | ESIC starts dashboard for COVID beds

In a statement, the Ministry said many ESI hospitals were treating COVID-19 patients and the “need of the hour is to increase the number of beds for COVID care”.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has started an online dashboard to show the number of beds available at its ESI hospitals, the Labour and Employment Ministry said on Thursday.

“Due to demand and supply gap, beds are not available for COVID care. Even if beds are available, the real-time information is not readily available to the needy and those facing emergencies,” it said, adding that the ESIC had worked to quickly set up the dashboard.

The total number of beds, occupied beds and vacant beds at participating ESI hospitals can be checked on the dashboard (esic.in/Dashboard/CovidDashBoard.aspx).