National

Coronavirus | ESIC starts dashboard for COVID beds

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has started an online dashboard to show the number of beds available at its ESI hospitals, the Labour and Employment Ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Ministry said many ESI hospitals were treating COVID-19 patients and the “need of the hour is to increase the number of beds for COVID care”.

“Due to demand and supply gap, beds are not available for COVID care. Even if beds are available, the real-time information is not readily available to the needy and those facing emergencies,” it said, adding that the ESIC had worked to quickly set up the dashboard.

The total number of beds, occupied beds and vacant beds at participating ESI hospitals can be checked on the dashboard (esic.in/Dashboard/CovidDashBoard.aspx).

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 1:41:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-esic-starts-dashboard-for-covid-beds/article34445095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY