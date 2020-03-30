Coronavirus | Chinese charities send relief to Indian Red Cross

Chinese philanthropic organisations Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have sent medical supplies to the Indian Red Cross Society to fight COVID-19, the Embassy of China said on Sunday.

The embassy said in a statement that more supplies were expected in the coming days. India had sent medical supplies to China on aircraft sent to evacuate Indian nationals in February.

Representatives of the two charities handed over the consignment to the Indian Red Cross Society at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Saturday.