Coronavirus | Centre directs States to follow the guidelines for effective home isolation

The Health Ministry has written to the States, asking them to follow guidelines for effective home isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among family members and neighbours, especially in congested living conditions.
In its letter on Friday, the Ministry said that as per the guidelines, very mild and pre-symptomatic COVID-19 patients can opt for home isolation provided the patient has a room to himself/herself with toilet facility and has an adult attendant/caregiver.
Also, the patient shall agree to monitor his/her health and regularly inform the health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow-up by the surveillance teams.
“An important clause of the Revised Guidelines is that the treating doctor is satisfied about the patient opting for home isolation based on medical assessment and assessment of his/her residential accommodation,” the Ministry said.
In addition, the patient shall fill in an undertaking on self-isolation and shall follow home quarantine guidelines.
Also, all such cases of home isolation further shall be monitored by teams of well-oriented doctors on a regular basis, their discharge should follow the required guidelines and shall be reported as per norms.
The Ministry said that some instances have been noticed wherein home isolation is allowed in a routine manner in certain States, and clauses of the Revised Guidelines are not followed in letter and spirit.
“This may lead to spread of the disease within the family members and neighbours, more so in urban settings such as dense urban agglomerations,” the Ministry added.
