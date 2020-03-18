Coronavirus | Airlines may have to shut shop by May, says CAPA

Several airlines may be forced to shut down by May or June in the absence of government aid as private carriers stare at a loss of $500-600 million due to COVID-19, warns aviation consultancy CAPA.

“All Indian airlines will report significant losses in Q1, even with oil prices at around $30/barrel. At an industry level, consolidated losses are estimated to be in the range of $500-600 million for the quarter (excluding Air India). However, these are very preliminary estimates,” says CAPA in its report on the impact of COVID-19 on India.

As a result of travel restrictions imposed by India and other countries, international capacity has dropped by 60-70%, as per CAPA. Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs banned the entry of all foreigners as well as barred Indians from the U.K., European Union and Turkey from returning to the country. Foreigners alone account for 25% of international travellers to and from India.

As far as the domestic market is concerned, CAPA notes that since the beginning of March, all the airlines have reported a drop in yields by 12-15%, and forward bookings for the summer months are down by 30% compared with last year.

Passenger demand on domestic routes could see up to 40-50% drop and airlines may have to slash fares per kilometre by 25%.

The sharp fall in demand may force the airlines to ground as many as 150 aircraft in the beginning, which account for 23% of the total fleet size of all airlines. CAPA says that with the curtailment of domestic operations likely in the coming weeks, “a majority of fleet could be grounded by April.”

The dire straits that airlines find themselves in could impact the requirement of 30% of airline staff and 50% of ground handling staff, according to CAPA.

According to the report, Air India's privatisation maybe delayed and the government may have to commit $ 300-400 million as interim funding. CAPA also recommends that the government may have to devise a plan to operate the airline in the medium term until the sale is concluded.