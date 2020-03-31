Coronavirus | 62 cargo flights in 5 days to transport medical supplies, equipment

The Centre is coordinating with pharmaceutical companies, States and other agencies to ensure the transportation of medical supplies and other equipment and has organised 62 cargo flights in the past five days.

A total of 15.4 tonnes of medical supplies, including reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, gloves, have been transported to different parts of the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

The Ministry has also launched a portal on its website to enable government agencies to submit their requirements for transportation.