Coronavirus | 30 more BSF men test positive taking total to 235

BSF soldiers wearing masks, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, patrol along the international border on the outskirts of Jammu. Photo used for representation purpose only. File

BSF soldiers wearing masks, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, patrol along the international border on the outskirts of Jammu. Photo used for representation purpose only. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The cases have been reported from units posted in Delhi, Jodhpur, Kolkata and Ambassa in Tripura.

Thirty more BSF personnel tested positive to COVID-19 on Friday, six in Delhi and 24 others in Tripura.

The total number of infected persons stood at 235 in the 2.5 lakh strong force, two others have recovered.

So far two BSF personnel have died.

