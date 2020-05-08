Coronavirus | 30 more BSF men test positive taking total to 235

Thirty more BSF personnel tested positive to COVID-19 on Friday, six in Delhi and 24 others in Tripura.

Also read: Coronavirus | Over 80 BSF men test positive for virus on May 6

The total number of infected persons stood at 235 in the 2.5 lakh strong force, two others have recovered.

Also read: Coronavirus | 30 BSF jawans test positive for COVID-19 in Jodhpur

So far two BSF personnel have died.

The cases have been reported from units posted in Delhi, Jodhpur, Kolkata and Ambassa in Tripura.