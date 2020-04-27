Coronavirus | 247 cases and 11 deaths in Gujarat

On Monday, Gujarat added 247 COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths, bringing the State’s cumulative numbers to 3,548 cases and 162 deaths.

As many many 81 persons were discharged after complete recovery, taking the total number of recovered patients to 394.

As on Monday, there are 31 patients critically ill with severe viral load requiring ventilator support, while 2,961 are stable and under treatment. So far, the State has tested 53,575 samples, of which 2,484 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Of all the deaths reported on Monday, five were from Ahmedabad, four from Surat and one each from Vadodara and Banaskantha.

Ahmedabad is the largest cluster with the highest number of positive cases and deaths in the State. On Monday, out of a total of 247 cases in the State, 197 were from Ahmedabad alone, while five out of the 11 deaths occurred in the city.

Cumulatively, Ahmedabad has recorded 2,378 cases and 109 deaths, with 212 recovered patients.

After Ahmedabad is Surat, with rising numbers and deaths. On Monday, Surat recorded 30 new cases and four deaths. So far, there are a total of 516 cases and 19 deaths in the city, with just 20 patients having recovered and been discharged.

The virus has spread to 30 out of the total 33 districts, but the bulk of the cases and even fatalities remain concentrated in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, where 13 patients have succumbed to the virus out of 240 cases but as many as 56 have recovered and been discharged.

According to the State government officials, the higher fatality rate in Gujarat is owing to comorbid conditions because diabetes is quite prevalent in the State, particularly in cities like Ahmedabad.

“Of 18 deaths reported on Sunday, 10 patients have comorbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension while out of a total of 11 deaths on Monday, seven of the deceased had comorbidities,” a State government official said.