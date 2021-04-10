Coronavirus | 1.52 lakh fresh cases on April 10, 837 new casualties

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim and Ladakh U.T.

India registered 1,52,419 new COVID-19 cases on April 10. As many as 837 deaths were also recorded on the day. Daily infections in the country crossed the 1.25 lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day on April 10.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh U.T. as of 12.10 a.m. on April 11. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

Since April 5, more than 10 lakh samples have been tested daily in the country, according to the ICMR. As many as 13,64,205 new tests were conducted on April 8, the highest in more than five months. As many as 11,73,219 new samples were tested on April 9, results for which were made available on April 10.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,33,55,319 cases and 1,69,304 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 55,411 infections (accounting for nearly 41% of the new cases) on Saturday, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 12,748 new infections and Delhi with 7,897 new cases

Maharashtra also recorded the maximum casualties (309) on April 10. Punjab followed with 58 new deaths, while Gujarat registered 49 new casualties.

India continues to register the highest total daily cases in the world. The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 registered in India as of April 9 (1,32,02,900) is now marginally behind Brazil with 1,33,73,174 which has the second-highest tally in the world. Over 18% of the total new COVID-19 cases in the world between April 3-9 were registered in India alone, with more than 10% of them each coming from the U.S. and Brazil. In terms of registered daily deaths though, Brazil (3,693), the U.S. (958) and Mexico (874) recorded higher numbers than India (794) in the same period.

As of 7 a.m. on April 10, a total of 9.8 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country, according to the Health Ministry. On April 9 (day 84 of vaccinations in the country), 34,15,055 doses were administered. The number of daily vaccinations recovered from the low figures recorded during the last few days of March and peaked at 42 lakh doses on April 2. However, since then, the rate of vaccinations had considerably dropped again.