Coronavirus | 10 fresh cases in Punjab

Ten fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total tally to 244 in the State, according to a government statement.

The State Health department said that out of the 10 cases, four are from SAS Nagar and six from Jalandhar district. Till now, Punjab has seen 16 coronavirus-related deaths, while 37 have been cured.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, meanwhile, ruled out any relaxation in the curfew till May 3.

He ordered strict enforcement of the curfew in all districts, with no relaxation or concessions whatsoever even during the Ramzan period beginning this week. He also made it clear that no special curfew passes should be issued to the people on account of Ramzan, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister wanted firm steps to ensure that there was no crowding at grocery and other shops selling essentials, and all norms of social distancing were strictly adhered to, added the statement.

The decision assumes significance in the backdrop of various relaxations given by the Union Home Ministry for non-containment zones, effective from April 20.

“However, taking into consideration the ground situation, the Chief Minister is of the firm view that there should be no relaxation, except already announced by his government with respect to harvesting and procurement operations, as well as those relating to operations of certain industries, brick kilns and construction activity, which are housing migrant labourers or have them on site,” it added.

Separately, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta directed non-deployment of police personnel over 55 years or those with pre-existing medical risks on frontline jobs.

He also ordered strict compliance of his orders on weekly off and rest days for all policemen on frontline duties.