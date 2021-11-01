CoP26 summit | PM Modi highlights ‘injustice’ to developing countries

Modi wants efforts at adaptation in programmes such as Jal Jeevan mission be popularised globally

There hasn’t been as much focus on climate adaptation as much as mitigation and that is an injustice against developing nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in Glasgow, Scotland.

There are changes in cropping patterns, there are floods and a great need to make agriculture resilient to these shocks. He was making these comments as part of an 'intervention' in a side-event as part of the COP proceedings.

He said sustainable modes of living being practised in certain traditional communities ought to be made part of school curricula and the lessons from India’s efforts at adaptation in programmes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Swach Bharat Mission and Mission Ujwala ought to be popularised globally.

Mr. Modi is expected to make a fuller statement outlining commitments and efforts to solving the climate crisis.

On Sunday, India pushed for “safeguarding the interests of the developing world” as Mr. Modi addressed the G-20 summit at sessions on climate change and sustainable development on Sunday, said G-20 Sherpa and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

No time-bound agreements were reached as leaders of the top economies ended the summit in Rome, recommitting to providing $100 billion a year to counter climate change. The final communique, which was finalised after negotiations overnight, spoke only of the “key relevance of achieving global net zero” on carbon emissions “by or around mid-century”.

India will emphasise climate justice and exhort developed countries to transfer the finance and technology necessary to deal with the fallout of global warming, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav told The Hindu on the eve of his departure to Glasgow to participate in the 26th edition of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP).