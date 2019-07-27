National

Cooperatives for sustainable mining: NGT

Body asks small mine owners to unite

The chairman of the committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for rat-hole mining in Meghalaya has advised small coal mine owners in the State to form cooperatives to shift to scientific and sustainable mining.

But B.P. Katakey, a retired judge heading the committee, pointed out that he made the suggestion in his individual capacity. “A proper mining plan is needed for scientific coal extraction. The mines in Meghalaya are privately or community-owned, and it may not be possible for small mine owners to have specific mining plans. Forming a cooperative can help them go for an alternative method of mining that is likely to be more expensive than rat-hole mining,” Justice Katakey told The Hindu.

The NGT had also advised the state to explore alternative way of mining that factors in safety measures, environmental clearance and restoring the areas mined.

