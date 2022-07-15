Cooperation Ministry under Amit Shah gets a new office

Special Correspondent July 15, 2022 03:25 IST

The newly created Ministry of Cooperation under Union Minister Amit Shah has been allotted a separate office in Atal Urja Bhavan at the CGO complex in south Delhi. The Ministry, which was created in July 2021 to oversee the work of cooperative societies and agriculture credit societies, is one of the priorities of the present government. The cooperatives are inter-linked with the political power at play in several States such as Maharashtra, Kerala and West Bengal. Earlier the Ministry was being run from Krishi Bhavan where around five rooms were allotted. The Ministry will now move to the newly constructed building and will share space with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. A senior government official said a bigger space was required for the Ministry that is expanding its role and functions.



