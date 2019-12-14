Convene all-party meeting on northeast: Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Friday spoke in the Rajya Sabha of the worsening law and order situation in the northeastern region, demanding that Prime Minister immediately convene an all-party meeting on the issue.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Mr. Sharma said an all-party meeting was a must in view of the fallout in India’s external relations, particularly with Bangladesh.

“I will urge the government and the Prime Minister in particular to immediately convene an all-party meeting [with] Chief Ministers of all States and to reassure that mere statements and blame game is not going to happen. This is also having a fallout in India’s external relations, particularly with the sensitive state of Bangladesh which cannot be allowed,” Mr. Sharma said.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said a country’s name could not be taken, to which Mr. Sharma said it had to be, as it was part of India’s foreign policy. “You cannot export your domestic policies to a neighbour... there have been reactions in our neighbouring country and the government therefore has a responsibility,” Mr. Sharma said.

He said the situation in the the northeastern States, particularly in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and even Manipur, was disturbing.

Sensitive States

These border States are “very sensitive” parts of the country and share borders with China, Bangladesh and Bhutan, he said.

“It is because of the insecurity and uncertainty that has been created following the Citizenship Amendment Bill and fears about the influx of a large number of people which will disturb the culture, language and the composition of society” he said.

There was no need to hurry and create a situation which was entirely avoidable, he added.