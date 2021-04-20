Control rooms for migrant workers reactivated

The Union Labour and Employment Ministry on Tuesday reactivated the 20 control rooms it had set up in April 2020 to help migrant workers, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases and lockdowns announced by many States.

Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra said an order had been issued to restart the control rooms to help workers returning to their home States from cities, as had happened during the nationwide lockdown in March last year. He said officials of the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner would be in charge of the control centres in various States.

“In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 and subsequent imposition of certain restrictions by state governments, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has rejuvenated the 20 control rooms set up in April 2020, to address wage related grievances of workers employed in the Central sphere and to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through co-ordination with various state governments under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country. Lakhs of workers used this facility last year and got their grievances resolved,” a Ministry statement said.