GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Content creator Elvish gets bail from Gurugram court in assault case

Advocate Yadav said Elvish was granted bail on the grounds that he and the complainant YouTuber had reached a compromise

March 23, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - Gurugram

PTI
Youtuber Elvish Yadav.

Youtuber Elvish Yadav. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Gurugram court on March 23 granted bail to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav in a case of assault against YouTuber Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern, said police.

"The court heard the bail application and granted bail in the case. He will have to furnish a bail bond which would be submitted in the court," said his counsel, Advocate Himanshu Yadav.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav gets bail in drugs case, to be taken to Gurugram from Noida jail on Saturday

The Gurugram Police had on Wednesday filed an application seeking a production warrant for Elvish Yadav, who was then lodged in Noida jail.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Harsh Kumar had ordered Elvish to appear in court on March 27, but the Noida Police reached the Gurugram court along with Elvish on Saturday.

Elvish had on March 22 been granted bail by a Gautam Budh Nagar court, said police.

When he was brought to the court here, Elvish was taken for interrogation by a team from the Gurugram Police. He was questioned for three hours in connection with the assault case.

"After interrogation, we produced him in the court seeking his 14 days' judicial custody. But the court granted him bail. We will issue notices to other accused to join the investigation," said Sector 53 Police Station SHO Inspector Rajender Kumar.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav booked for supplying snake venom at party

Advocate Yadav said Elvish was granted bail on the grounds that he and the complainant YouTuber had reached a compromise.

On March 8, Elvish Yadav was caught in a video beating content creator Sagar Thakur in a mall shop in Gurugram.

On Thakur's complaint, an FIR was registered against Elvish Yadav and others at Sector 53 Police Station.

Related Topics

Delhi / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.