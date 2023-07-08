Congress's Karan Singh supports introduction of dress codes at temples

July 08, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Jammu

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Friday came forward to support the introduction of dress codes in various temples across the country, asserting that individuals visiting these sacred places should dress appropriately and modestly.

The Bawe Wali Mata temple management in Jammu and Kashmir recently introduced a dress code, urging visitors to dress "decently" by covering their heads and refraining from wearing attire such as shorts, mini skirts, ripped jeans, and capri pants within the premises.

The notice regarding the dress code was prominently displayed near the entrance of the Kali temple, located in the Bahu Fort area of Jammu.

The development aligns with similar measures implemented by several other temples, including those in Nagpur, the Radharani temple in Barsana, and the Hanuman Dham in Shamli.

Mr. Singh, in a video interview to PTI, emphasised on the importance of respectful dressing at places of worship.

"It is essential for anyone visiting a temple to dress appropriately. Just as individuals cover their heads while visiting gurdwaras, it becomes important for people to cover their heads when entering temples," he reasoned.

As the chairperson of one of the largest Dharmarth Trusts, overseeing numerous ancient and historically significant temples in Jammu and Kashmir,Mr. Singh encouraged individuals to voluntarily make an effort to dress decently while visiting these holy places.

"People should strive to make these efforts. It will become a habit for them. Obscene clothing should be avoided when entering a temple," he stated, emphasising the significance of 'respectful' attire.

He, however, said the temple trust does not intend to enforce a strict dress code, which might discourage individuals from visiting these sacred sites.

"We do not wish to impose such rules that deter people from experiencing the temple's sanctity. It should be a voluntary choice," he affirmed.

The Dharmarth Temple manages more than 30 ancient and prominent temples and shrines in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Shankaracharya Temple, Jwala Ji temple, Mata Kheerbhawani temple in the valley, as well as the celebrated Ragunath temple, Purmandal-Uttarvani temples, Maha Kali temple, and Ranveshwar Temple in Jammu.