Congress will have 4 Deputy CMs in Haryana, says Hooda

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Haryana, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that even though it would not be a part of the party’s manifesto, the Congress, on assuming power, would have four deputy chief ministers.

“When the Congress forms the next government, we will have four deputy chief ministers, to give representation to different communities, be it Backward Class, Scheduled Caste, Brahmin or Jat. Whoever becomes the chief minister, four members of communities other than that of the chief minister will be made deputy chief ministers,” Mr. Hooda told The Hindu.

‘A political decision’

“The manifesto is for the government, what the government will deliver...while the decision regarding appointment of deputy chief ministers is a political decision, which would be taken by the party. Hence, this would not be a part of the manifesto but we will surely do it it when we form the next government,” he said.

The Congress’s manifesto committee has sought suggestions from its leaders and worker till September 25. The committee, headed by senior party leader Kiran Chaudary, will next meet on September 27.

Mr. Hooda said all the promises made over a series of rallies by him, which include implementing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, increasing old age pension, providing electricity at half the price, and either giving jobs or an unemployment allowance of ₹10,000 per month to youth, would be incorporated in the party manifesto.

In 2005, Chander Mohan, a four-time Congress MLA, became the deputy chief minister under the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government.

Under consideration

“Suggestions are pouring in from leaders and workers on several issues surrounding government employees and women’s safety. We are considering the inclusion of loan waivers for farmers, and welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Castes, in the manifesto. We are hopeful that, by first week of October, the manifesto should be ready for release,” said Mr. Hooda.

Haryana votes in Assembly polls for the 90-member House on October 21. The votes will be counted on October 24.