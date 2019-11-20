National

Congress calls electoral bonds as ‘bribery bonds’

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of the Opposition, in the Rajya Sabha, on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of the Opposition, in the Rajya Sabha, on Monday, November 18, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Rajya Sabha TV

“What we are talking about today leads to the Prime Minister's Office [PMO],” says Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The Congress on November 20 called electoral bonds a “political extortion” and demanded an immediate statement from the government in both Houses of Parliament on the issue.

It alleged that the bonds were “bribery bonds” that resulted in money laundering and destroyed the transparency of funding of political parties.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, addressing a press conference with his deputy Anand Sharma and the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said, “What we are talking about today leads to the Prime Minister's Office [PMO].”

Referring to reports that claimed that the Finance Ministry has opened additional payment windows (period when these bonds can be purchased and given) on the PMO's directions, he said the bond scheme allowed the donor, who bought them, to hide his identity. He described the bond as a political bribery scheme.

It was a “a political scandal which tarnishes the image of Indian democracy. Parliament is in session, the government should make a disclosure before both Houses of Parliament,” he said.

Mr. Chowdhury said, “No wonder the government is going after the right to information (RTI) Act.” The Congress would raise it on the floor of the House.

Asked if there would be a demand for a joint parliamentary committee, Mr. Azad said, “First let's see what the government come up with and then we will decide.”

