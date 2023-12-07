HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress takes swipe at BJP for not announcing CMs in three States yet

Three days have gone by and the BJP has been unable to even announce its Chief Ministers for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, says Jairam Ramesh

December 07, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. File

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on December 7 took a swipe at the BJP over it not announcing the Chief Ministers in the three States it won in the recent Assembly polls and asked why the party was not being called out for “what is actually a delay”.

Also read: Telangana Congress Government swearing-in ceremony updates | Revanth Reddy sworn in as CM along with 11 Ministers

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said less than 24 hours after the election results were out on December 3, his party was being criticised in the media by all and sundry for a “so-called delay” in appointing a Chief Minister for Telangana. “Well, our CM was announced a day before and is taking over at 1 p.m. today,” he said referring to A. Revanth Reddy being named as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

But three days have gone by and the BJP has been unable to even announce its Chief Ministers for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said.

“Why is the BJP not being called out for what is actually a delay?” Mr. Ramesh said.

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly elections, inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland, in a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In some consolation for the Congress in the face of the saffron wave after it lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the party ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana.

Related Topics

election / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.