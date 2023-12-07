HamberMenu
Live

Telangana Congress government swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates | Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as CM at 1.04 pm

After winning 65 seats in the recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections, Congress Legislature Party has elected TPCC chief Revanth Reddy as its leader, making him the first Congress chief minister of India’s newest State.

December 07, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Top job: Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy will take oath as Chief Minister of the State today. File photo

Top job: Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy will take oath as Chief Minister of the State today. File photo | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The stage is set for the swearing-in of Anumula Revanth Reddy as the next Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, amid a sea of humanity. Mr. Reddy will take oath at 1:04 p.m. instead of 10:28 a.m. fixed earlier at the Lal Bahadur Stadium. Elaborate arrangements are in place for the grand spectacle to be attended by the who’s who of the Congress party.

In a keenly fought election, Congress trounced Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by winning 64 seats and leaving the ruling party with 39 seats. The Congress Legislature Party leader himself extended an open invitation to the people, which he termed as the ‘People’s Government’s Oath Taking ceremony’.

Follow us for the live updates from the swearing-in ceremony
  • December 07, 2023 11:20
    Lal Bahadur Stadium all set for the swearing-in ceremony

    Elaborate arrangements are in place for the grand spectacle at the Lal Bahadur Stadium. State DGP Ravi Gupta visited LB Stadium to ensure fool-proof arrangements at the venue for the mega event on Thursday. 

    Speaking about the tight security, Mr. Ravi Gupta said that 1,500 police personnel, including the Telangana State Service Police (TSSP), Law and Order, Armed Reserve (AR) Forces, Traffic and other departments, have been deployed for the bandobust.

