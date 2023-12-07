December 07, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

The stage is set for the swearing-in of Anumula Revanth Reddy as the next Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, amid a sea of humanity. Mr. Reddy will take oath at 1:04 p.m. instead of 10:28 a.m. fixed earlier at the Lal Bahadur Stadium. Elaborate arrangements are in place for the grand spectacle to be attended by the who’s who of the Congress party.

In a keenly fought election, Congress trounced Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by winning 64 seats and leaving the ruling party with 39 seats. The Congress Legislature Party leader himself extended an open invitation to the people, which he termed as the ‘People’s Government’s Oath Taking ceremony’.