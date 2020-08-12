Congress spokesperson dies of heart attack after TV debate

Minutes after he appeared on a TV debate, Congress party’s national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi collapsed and was pronounced dead in a Noida hospital on Wednesday evening.
Mr. Tyagi was participating in the debate from his home in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and the party’s general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, spoke to Mr. Tyagi’s family over phone to express their condolences.
“They remembered Rajiv Tyagi’s contribution to the Congress party and paid their homage,” the party said in a statement.
Senior party leader Ahmed Patel also expressed his condolences and tweeted: “He was too young and had a long life ahead of him. It is a big loss for the party. My heart goes out to his family and wellwishers. May God give them the strength in this hour of grief.”
Youth Congress President Srinivas B.V. on Twitter alleged Mr. Tyagi suffered a heart attack after his religion was questioned and he was called a “fake Hindu”.
The Youth Congress president also posted a video clip of a doctor who said the Congress spokesperson was given emergency medication for 45 minutes but could not be revived.
“Who is responsible for today's incident?” asked Mr. Srinivas on Twitter.
