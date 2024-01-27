GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress, SP to jointly contest Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

Congress will contest in 11 seats, says Akhilesh Yadav

January 27, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Samajwadi Party has conceded 11 seats to Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The decision was made public by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on January 27, 2024.

“Our cordial alliance with Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats… This trend will move forward with the winning equation,” Mr. Yadav posted on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi.

The Samajwadi Party is part of the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, popularly known as INDIA.

Samajwadi Party / Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024

