Congress slams BJP-led coalition Government in Manipur over ‘public lies’

The Congress in Manipur on Thursday slammed the BJP-led coalition Government for misleading the people with “public lies”.

The general secretary of the MPCC L. Tilotama, who is also the party spokesperson, mocked the “so-called” achievements of the Government in the last four years.

She said that the BJP Central Ministers have been visiting the poll-bound State with increasing frequency. The State exchequer must be spending a staggering amount of public money for these visits. They have not brought anything, including packages, to Manipur despite the splurge.

On the other hand, the State coffer has no money to pay pension and to contractors for the works executed, Ms. Tilotama said. Manipur is now full of BJP flags. When the poor demanded free COVID-19 vaccination, the necessary funds for it were collected with a hike in petrol price.

“Where did the BJP get the money for the pre-election splurge?” she asked.

The Government claims that there is an increase in student admission by 25%. However, she said that the official figure is 13.4% for the current year. The Government should not tell such a public lie, she said.

“Chief Minister N. Biren has been claiming that the law and order situation has considerably improved. If it is so, why has not the Cabinet taken a resolution to lift the Disturbed Areas Act from the State?” she questioned.

In such an eventuality, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, will be removed from Manipur. During the Congress rule, the AFSPA was lifted from seven Assembly segments. One tribal public leader who had attended a public function of the Chief Minister was dragged away and killed by an armed group. Ms. Tilotama said that this was the kind of improvement in law and order in Manipur.

The BJP in Manipur has been making a mountain out of a molehill about the imposition of the Inner Line Permit in Manipur. Mr. Biren has been saying that it shows how Narendra Modi cares for the people of Manipur. But some civil society organisations have been exposing the flaws by rounding up migrant workers who did not possess the permit.


