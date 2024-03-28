GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress’ plea against tax re-assessment by I-T authorities dismissed by Delhi High Court

A Bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the pleas were dismissed in terms of its earlier decision refusing to interfere with the opening of re-assessment for another year.

March 28, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of Delhi High Court. File

A view of Delhi High Court. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Delhi High Court on March 28 rejected petitions by the Congress challenging the initiation of tax reassessment proceedings against it for a period of four years by tax authorities.

A Bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the pleas were dismissed in terms of its earlier decision refusing to interfere with the opening of re-assessment for another year. The present matter pertained to assessment years 2017 to 2021.

In the earlier petition, which was dismissed last week, the Congress party had challenged initiation of re-assessment proceedings pertaining to assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17.

