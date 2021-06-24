Congress places five demands at PM's meet on J&K

He didn't specifically mention the restoration of special status for J&K under Article 370 or status quo ante.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad, who led the Congress delegation at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Thursday, said they had placed five demands including restoring full Statehood and hold elections.

Mr. Azad told reporters after the meeting that in the new Bill, the government should protect land rights and guarantee employment for locals.

The other demands by the Congress delegation, that included J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and former deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, also raised the issue of return of Kashmiri pandits to the valley and the release of all political detainees.

However, he didn't specifically mention the restoration of special status for J&K under Article 370 or status quo ante. In the past few days, senior leaders like former Finance Minister P Chidamabaram and Digvijaya Singh had talked about status quo ante or taking a relook at reinstating special provisions under Article 370.