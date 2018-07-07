Congress is a ‘bail gaadi’ as many of its leaders are on bail: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on on July 7 launched a blistering attack on Congress, describing it as a “bail gaadi”, in an apparent reference to several of its leaders being granted bail by courts in various cases, and said the Opposition was raising doubts about the Army and indulging in politics even on the issues of national security.

Addressing a public rally organised in Jaipur for interacting with the beneficiaries of the government’s flagship schemes, Mr. Modi said veteran Congress leaders and former Ministers were out on bail. “This is the result of the way the Congress governments have functioned in the past. They had no regard for public sentiments and no vision for development,” he said.

Mr. Modi said while the NDA government had resolved the “one rank, one pension” issue in the Armed Forces, the Opposition parties had “committed the sin” of questioning the credentials of the Army, thereby putting the national security in jeopardy.

The lack of work by the previous governments should never be forgotten, said Mr. Modi, while affirming that the Centre was working hard for doubling the farmers’ income by 2022 and had increased minimum support prices for agricultural produces out of “respect for each drop of sweat of farmers”. Similarly, the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan was going to make a significant difference to rural development, he said.

The BJP governments at the Centre and in the States had the sole agenda of development and they were working with honesty, commitment and dedication, Mr. Modi said, adding that about 5 crore people had come out of poverty following sustained efforts and the government’s work for empowerment of the poor had been praised internationally.

The Prime Minister said the Centre would sympathetically consider Rajasthan’s demand for national project status for its ambitious Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which would benefit 13 districts and 40% of the State’s population by creating irrigation potential at 2 lakh hectares of land and resolve the problem of shortage of drinking water.

Mr. Modi also unveiled 13 urban infrastructure projects with a total outlay of ₹2,100 crore on the occasion and witnessed an audio-visual presentation of experience sharing by 12 beneficiaries of schemes. Over 2 lakh people who arrived from all the 33 districts of the State took part in the rally, billed as Pradhan Mantri-Labhaarthi Jan Samvad at Amrudon Ka Bagh in the heart of Jaipur city.