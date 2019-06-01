Congress MPs-elect to meet today

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) will have a meeting of its newly-elected Lok Sabha members on Saturday when the party could choose a new leader to head the Parliamentary group. Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi currently heads the CPP but this could change if its president Rahul Gandhi insists on stepping down as party chief.
Party insiders said Mr. Gandhi could be asked to either head the CPP or lead the party in the Lok Sabha.
With 52 MPs in Lok Sabha, the Congress doesn’t qualify to get the official Leader of the Opposition. But the party would need to choose a new leader in the Lok Sabha as its previous leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, lost the election in his constituency.
