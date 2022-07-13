Congress leader’s comments on Droupadi Murmu triggers war of words with BJP

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, tweeted a 10-second clip of Ajoy Kumar

NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu after her arrival at the airport, in Jaipur, on July 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar triggered a a controversy on Wednesday after he described the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu as a “decent person” but representing an “evil philosophy of India”.

Hitting back at the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders tweeted that the comment against Ms. Murmu represented “Congress’ evil philosophy of entitlement”.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s Information Technology cell, tweeted a 10-second clip of Mr. Kumar in which the Congress leader is heard saying: “She [Ms. Murmu] represents an evil philosophy of India and shouldn’t be made an Adivasi symbol of India.”

Mr. Malviya tweeted: “At a time when the NDA, led by PM Modi, has announced Smt Draupadi Murmu, a woman from Adivasi samaj, as it’s nominee for the President’s office, a move that will significantly empower the Tribals, Congress leader calls her evil by association! Just because she is a Tribal. Shame.”

The clip shared by him, however was a shorter version of a comment Mr. Kumar made to ANI, a news agency. In the 57-second clip, Mr. Kumar said: ”It’s not about Droupadi Murmu. It’s not about comparing the two candidates. Yashwant Sinha- ji is also a good candidate and Droupadi Murmu- ji is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make her a symbol of Adivasi.” He goes on to ask: “Ram Nath Kovind is the President and Hathras has happened, has he said a word? The condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse, has he said a word?”

Union Minister Smriti Z. Irani tweeted: “A tribal lady who has devoted her life towards uplifting the downtrodden, exhibited impeccable administrative skills and risen as a role model for millions is today mocked & insulted by the Congress.” She added: “Congress’ evil philosophy of ‘entitlement’ is once again proven today.”

Responding to the attack by BJP leaders, Mr. Kumar tweeted, “1st sack Mr Malviya for doctored video. 1.Smt Draupadi Ji is a good person I have said that and maintained. 2.The RSS-BJP is a ‘Poisonous philosophy is also true. Sardar patel banned them. 3.Why BJP opposed the candidature of KR Narayanan? Are you anti SC by this logic?”

The Congress officially, however, stayed away from the bitter war of words that played out on social media, even as it accused BJP leaders of sharing a “doctored video”.