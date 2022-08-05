India is witnessing death of democracy, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress MPs will also hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register the protest against price rise and unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other leaders during a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on August 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Congress MPs will also hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register the protest against price rise and unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 5, 2022 alleged that India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anybody who stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked".

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi ahead of the nationwide protest by the Congress, Mr. Gandhi said the sole agenda of the government is that people's issues such as price rise, unemployment and violence in society must not be raised.

There is no democracy in India and there is a dictatorship of four people, he alleged.

"What we are witnessing is the death of democracy. That is what India is witnessing. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is basically being destroyed in front of your eyes," Mr. Gandhi said.

"All of you know it, all of India knows it. Anybody who stands against this idea of the onset of dictatorship, does not matter who he is, where he comes from, which state, which religion, male or female, that person is viciously attacked, put in jail, arrested, beaten up," he said.

The idea is that people's issues, whether they are price rise, unemployment, violence in society, must not be raised, Mr. Gandhi said.

He alleged that the government is being run to protect the interests of four-five people and this "dictatorship" is being run in the interest of "two-three big business people by two people".

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party will also hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" (march to Rashtrapati Bhavan) from Parliament to register the protest against price rise and unemployment. In all capital cities, the State units would organise a gherao of Raj Bhavans in which MLAs, MLCs, former MPs and senior leaders will participate.

Congress workers flock headquarters ahead of protest

Congress workers and leaders converged at the party headquarters in New Delhi to participate in the planned nationwide protest against price rise, hike in GST on essential items and unemployment.

The party is also protesting against the alleged misuse of central probe agencies by the government to target its leaders.

The party leaders, including MPs, are wearing black bands on their arms as a mark of protest.

The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress for holding the protest in the national capital, citing that prohibitory orders are in place in New Delhi district.

The Congress MPs plan to march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan while party workers also seek to gherao the residence of the prime minister as part of the protest.