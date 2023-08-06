Congress issues Whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asks them to be present in House on Monday

August 06, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - New Delhi

With the Delhi services Bill set to be taken up in Rajya Sabha, the Congress has issued a Whip to its MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment on Monday.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' Chief Whip in the Upper House, issued the three-lined Whip on August 4, saying that "very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023."

"All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 a.m. onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand," the Chief Whip said. This may be treated as most important, Mr. Ramesh added.

On Sunday, a reminder was sent to the party's MPs in the Rajya Sabha. "Be present positively in the Rajya Sabha from 10:45 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023, and support the party stand, as important items of Legislative Business will be taken up for voting. Three-line Whip in this regard has already been issued," the reminder said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Bill to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the Opposition parties. Parties in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will make all-out efforts to thwart the government's move to pass the bill even as the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA with the BJD and the YSRCP pledging their support to the government on the Bill.