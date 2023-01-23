Congress has no patriotism left, says BJP after Digvijay’s comment on surgical strikes

January 23, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of not having any “patriotism left now” after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s statement that the Central government had not given any proof of the surgical strikes conducted by India across the Line of Control nor placed any report on them in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that it was “in the character of the Congress to make irresponsible statements. The country will not tolerate anyone speaking against our security forces. Due to their hate towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh don’t have patriotism left in them now.”

“Digvijay Singh says that the Army hasn’t provided proof of the surgical strikes [in response to the Uri attack in 2016 and the Pulwama attack in 2019]. The Congress is raising questions on the valour of our defence forces, it does not trust the people who protect us,” Mr. Bhatia said during the press conference. “It is the character of the Congress party to make irresponsible statements to remain in limelight, but if you speak against the Indian Army, this country will not tolerate it,” he added.

“Whenever our defence forces display their bravery, a country that sponsors terrorism suffers the most from that, but it is unfortunate that the Congress party experiences the pain,” Mr. Bhatia said. He also hit out at Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will end on January 30, saying that its real motive is the fragmentation of India.