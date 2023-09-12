Congress flays reduction of duty on American apples

September 12, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on September 12 opposed the lowering of import duty on American apples. The party said it would adversely affect apple growers in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving a “gift” to the United States by reducing import duty while harming the interests of domestic apple growers.

Pleasing the Americans

“What happened to the slogan of ‘vocal for local’? Why is the Prime Minister trying to please the Americans by offering concessions?” Ms. Shrinate said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters.

Just days before U.S. President Joe Biden’s bilateral with Prime Minister Modi ahead of the G-20 Summit in Delhi, the Centre announced the removal of additional duties on about half a dozen U.S. products, including apples, walnuts, almonds and lentils.

These duties were imposed in 2019 in a retaliatory move after America hiked tariffs on certain steel and aluminium products from India.

Ms. Shrinate said this is very different from the stance taken by Mr. Modi when he was Gujarat Chief Minister when he talked about imposing 100% import duty on American apples and claimed Himachal Pradesh was his second home.

“But, now after becoming Prime Minister, there are reports that ‍Modi ji has given a commitment to America that on American apples we will impose an import duty of only 15%, which was once 70%,” she said.

Himachal already reeling

In the U.S., big corporations sow apples but here it is produced only in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Ms. Shrinate said while demanding immediate withdrawal of the concessions.

The Congress leader said Himachal Pradesh is facing an unprecedented calamity and a total loss of ₹10,000 crore is estimated. “Instead of providing solace and help, Modi ji is harming the interests of farmers in Himachal,” she said.

In Jammu and Kashmir too, she said, the economy was returning to normal for the first time after 2019 when there was a lockdown-like situation but the reduction in import duty will hit apple growers hard.

On Monday, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti too urged the Centre to reconsider its decision.