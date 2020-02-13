Congress flays LPG price hike

The Congress demanded the hike in price of gas cycliders be rolled back and accused the Union government of ‘electrocuting’ household budgets.

“Modiji increased the price by ₹144. Cooking gas price price has been increased by ₹200 in one year from 2019-2020,” said chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The women’s wing of the party has also decided to take out protests against the hike in prices on Thursday.

“While talking about current, they have struck the pockets of the public with current,” said Mr. Surjewala in a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement during the Delhi election campaign where he had asked “voters to press the button so hard that protesters in Shaheen Bagh feel the current”.

“We demand this, on behalf of Indian National Congress, that as the price of the international crude oil has fallen, why should there be such surreptitious and uncalled for increase in the price of gas cylinder. This increase in the price should immediately be rolled back.”