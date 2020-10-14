Congress Central Election Authority meets

The Central Election Authority (CEA) of the Congress party met on Wednesday to discuss organisational issues such as updating the list of All India Congress Committee (AICC) members.

The CEA is in-charge of holding organisational elections and AICC members make up the delegates who elect the Congress president.

“It was a routine meeting to discuss organisational issues,” said a leader who is part of the CEA.

At the stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on August 24, it was decided that the party would hold an AICC session and elect a new president within six months, if the COVID-19 situation allowed it.

The panel is also learnt to have discussed other issues pertaining to logistics, such as new membership from different States.

The CEA is headed by Madhusudan Mistry and members include Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely, Lok Sabha member Jothimani, and Karnataka leader Krishna Byre Gowda.