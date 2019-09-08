Congratulations to Modi govt on 100 days of ‘no development’: Rahul Gandhi

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 8 “congratulated” it on 100 days of “no development”.

He alleged that there was a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans to turnaround the “ravaged economy”.

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 100 days after coming to power for a second consecutive term with a massive mandate.

“Congratulations to the Modi govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it’s needed the most — to turnaround our ravaged economy,” Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet.

Govt mum after 'ruining economy': Priyanka

Meanwhile, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Modi government is mum after "ruining the economy" and alleged that it is trying to hide the grim situation in the country.

"The government is mum after ruining the economy. The companies are in danger, while trade is in doldrums," Ms. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Through drama, deceit, lies, and propaganda, they are trying to hide the country's grim situation," she said, using the hashtag '100DaysNoVikas' (100 days, no development).