Cong. ropes in Sachin Pilot to campaign in M.P. bypoll

The Gwalior-Chambal region is considered a stronghold of former Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to rope in Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot to give a leg-up to its campaign for byelection to 28 Assembly seats, party spokespersons said.

“It is confirmed Mr. Pilot will visit constituencies to campaign for the candidates,” said K.K. Mishra, the party’s media incharge in the Gwalior-Chambal region, heading for contest in 16 seats.

The leader had heeded the request of candidates and his presence in the region would be crucial for the Congress given the caste equations locally, Mr. Mishra explained. The region has a sizeable Gurjar vote, the community to which Mr. Pilot belongs.

Switch over to BJP

When asked about Mr. Pilot’s programme, Mr. Mishra said it was too early to comment on that. The Election Commission is yet to declare dates for the byelection, to be held simultaneously with the Bihar Assembly election. Of the 28 seats, 25 were vacated by Congress legislators who switched over to the BJP, while three fell vacant owing to the death of sitting MLAs.

The Gwalior-Chambal region is considered a stronghold of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Congressman and colleague of Mr. Pilot, whose defection along with 22 Congress MLAs in March brought down the 15-month Kamal Nath government.

The Congress is highlighting “betrayal” of the rebels to woo voters in the region. Recently, Mr. Pilot, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, too had rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, but later affirmed his allegiance to the Congress.

“Mr. Pilot will be a star campaigner for the party,” said Bhupendra Gupta, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman. “Even during the political turmoil, he didn’t go anywhere. He stated his opinions within the party fora. Even previously he and his father have lent support to candidates in Madhya Pradesh.”