National

Congress forms panel to study matters related to caste census

The committee was constituted by Sonia Gandhi of which, serior party leader Veerappa Moily will be the convenor.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday constituted a seven-member committee to study matters related to caste census with senior leaders M. Veerappa Moily, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Salman Khurshid being part of the panel.

Senior leaders Mohan Prakash, R.P.N. Singh, P.L. Punia and Kuldeep Bishnoi are the remaining members of the panel, a party statement said.

Mr. Moily will be its convenor.

The Congress, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, had asked the government why it was “quiet” and “running away” from a caste-based census.

Asserting that there is a demand for a caste-based census from all quarters, Mr. Singhvi had said in Rajya Sabha, the exercise is needed because the quota for backward classes has exceeded the determined limits in many states.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Reservation
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 8:20:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cong-constitutes-panel-to-study-matters-related-to-caste-census/article36276301.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY