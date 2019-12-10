National

Concerned over situation in Kashmir, important to restore normalcy: EU envoy Ugo Astuto

Ambassador of the European Union to India Ugo Astuto. Photo: Twitter/@EUAmbIndia

Ambassador of the European Union to India Ugo Astuto. Photo: Twitter/@EUAmbIndia  

more-in

Speaking on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Ugo Astuto noted that the principle of equality is enshrined in the Indian Constitution and hoped that “it will be upheld”.

The European Union is concerned over the situation in Kashmir and it is important to restore the freedom of movement and normalcy there, the bloc’s Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto said on December 10.

The Ambassador also said that the visit to Kashmir by the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) was not “an expression of EU’s policy decision”.

“We are concerned over the situation in Kashmir… It is important to restore freedom of movement and normalcy in Kashmir,” Mr. Astuto said.

Speaking on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, he noted that the principle of equality is enshrined in the Indian Constitution and hoped that “it will be upheld”.

On cross-border terrorism, he said Pakistan must take action against militants and terrorists operating from its soil.

India and Pakistan should resolve issues through dialogue, Mr. Astuto said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
terrorism (crime)
Jammu and Kashmir
immigration
illegal immigrants
laws
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 6:29:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/concerned-over-situation-in-kashmir-important-to-restore-normalcy-eu-envoy-ugo-astuto/article30267871.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY