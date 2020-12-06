National

Committed to fulfilling Ambedkar’s dreams for our nation: PM Modi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956.

“Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2020

