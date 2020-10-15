Cold response on day one at cinema halls

Theatre owners are hopeful of getting back the business during festival season when new release of multi starrer movies are scheduled

After six months, theatres and multiplexes have been allowed to resume operations as per guidelines issued under Unlock 5 but the day one got cold response from cinema goers. Theatre owners are hopeful of getting back the business during festival season when new release of multi starrer movies are scheduled.

To make the visit safe and comfortable all theatres and multiplexes staff have maintained that auditorium occupancy will not be more than 50 percent. Adjacent seats on either sides will be left vacant. Floor markers will be placed at ticket counter and food counters. Digital modes of transactions have been encouraged. Availability of PPE kits for purchase have been made at all of the places.

“The security persons have been instructed to follow the safety protocols and no person should enter the premises without face mask and thermal screening. Show timing, intermissions and exits will be staggered to maintain social distancing. Contactless sanitizer dispensers will be placed at entrance and in lobbies. Designated bins for masks, gloves etc,” said a staff member at INOX Eros One in Jungpura.

At PVR Icon in Vasant Kunj, staff has encouraged contactless sale of ticket by placing QR code at window. They are also offering PPE kits, gloves, disposable 3D glasses, disposable sear and arm rest covers at extra cost to make the cinema viewing experience more safe during COVID.

Before the show starts, the cinema goers will be encouraged to download use Aarogya Setu app. Food items have not been allowed inside the movie hall, said a staff at PVR in Connaught Place.

“We are hopeful to bring back the people back in theaters with the new releases. Movies scheduled to get release during Durga Puja and Diwali will bring the charm of watching cinema at 70 MM. At present we are operating with Bollywood movies released some times back,” said a staff member at PVR cinema in Ghaziabad.

The management of multiplexes has come up with offers like cash backs, discount food coupons and offering two movie tickets on the price of one ticket. At PVR Plaza in Connaught Place the ticket prices are just ₹99 flat for all category.

Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas said, “We are pleased to be back to our customers, and as we reopen slowly and steadily, ensuring the safety and security of our customers and employees is our highest aim. Currently, the focus is on building consumer confidence and following the guidelines laid down by the MHA. We are optimistic that we will emerge out of this stronger and more robust. The screening pipeline looks promising and we are working very hard to bring the most exciting content to our patrons in the following weeks.”