Coast Guards of India, Philippines to enhance professional bonds

Prior to signing of MoU, the five-member Philippine Coast Guard delegation visited Goa on August 21 to witness the operational capabilities of Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft

August 22, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Coast Guard and Philippines Coast Guard Signing of MoU on enhanced maritime cooperation at the Coast Guard Headquarters, in New Delhi on August 22

Indian Coast Guard and Philippines Coast Guard Signing of MoU on enhanced maritime cooperation at the Coast Guard Headquarters, in New Delhi on August 22 | Photo Credit: ANI

Commanders of the Coast Guards of India and Philippines on August 22 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Enhanced Maritime Cooperation. The MoU was signed by Director General Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal and Commandant, Philippine Coast Guard, Admiral Artemio M. Abu who is on a visit to India from August 20 to 24 which will be followed by the first bilateral meeting between the two agencies.

“The MoU aims to enhance the professional linkage between the two Coast Guards in Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), Maritime Search & Rescue (M-SAR) and Marine Pollution Response (MPR),” the Coast Guard said in a statement. This is part of efforts by both governments to enhance collaborative and cooperative engagements in the field of maritime safety and security, it stated.

Also read | Scope for joint sales, patrols through maritime cooperation between India and Philippines

The 1st ever bilateral meeting between the maritime agencies signifies dedication in strengthening professional bonds by sharing best practices, conducting joint exercises and enhancing training collaborations, the Coast Guard said. “Implementation of this MoU will go a long way in enhancing bilateral maritime cooperation between the two nations to ensure safe, secure and clean seas.”

Prior to signing of MoU, the five-member Philippine Coast Guard delegation visited Goa on August 21 to witness the operational capabilities of Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft. “The delegation was also provided with a Customer Demonstration Flight on the ICG Advance Light Helicopter MK-III. The delegates also visited Indian Coast Guard Ship Sujeet which is made by Goa Shipyard Limited,” the statement added.

