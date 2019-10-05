Coast Guard apprehends Sri Lankan boat

A Sri Lankan fishing vessel apprehended by Indian Coast Guard on October 1 for allegedly fishing in India’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) was brought to Kochi on Friday. Samadi-07, with six crew members on board, was apprehended 170 nautical miles west of Agatti island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, Coast Guard officials said. “This is in violation of the Maritime Zones of India Act of 1976,” said an official.

Surveillance

According to a defence communication, Coast Guard ship Samar detected the fishing boat while carrying out EEZ surveillance.

Braving rough weather, Samar sent personnel to board the fishing boat to detect if it had done anything in violation of the maritime regulations of India. The boat was found to have about 600 kg of fish on board. The boat was subsequently escorted to Kochi harbour by noon on Friday and a joint interrogation of the crew was conducted by various State and Central agencies. The Coastal Police, Fort Kochi, said that they had arrested two members of the crew and registered an FIR against them. Their medical examination was conducted. They will be produced in a court on Saturday. The rest of the crew would be brought ashore on Saturday morning.