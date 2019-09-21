Coast Guard apprehends Myanmarese vessel near Car Nicobar

The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a Myanmarese vessel near Car Nicobar islands, the maritime security agency said on September 20.

The vessel, which was held along with six crew members on September 19, is being escorted to Port Blair and will be handed over to the police for investigation, the Coast Guard said.

“@IndiaCoastGuard ship Rajveer, in a sea-air coordinated operation, apprehended a Myanmarese vessel with six crew operating near Car Nicobar Islands on 19 Sep,” it tweeted.