Coal workers launch 3-day strike against move to allow commercial mining

A view of a coal mine. File.

A view of a coal mine. File.   | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

100% in first and second shifts, say unions. No impact on operations, say companies

Coal workers launched a three-day strike on Thursday to protest against the government’s move to allow commercial mining.

In a statement, 10 Central trade unions said there had been 100% strike during the first and second shifts and attendance for supply of electricity, water and health services was “also very minimal”.

What lies ahead: Coal mines have to comply with strict environmental norms.

Gains from coal mine auction uncertain

However, according to a PTI report from Dhanbad and Ramgarh, Jharkhand, the Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, a Coal India subsidiary, said there was no impact of the strike. Another arm of the Coal India, the Central Coalfields Limited, said mining through outsourcing companies had remained unaffected.

Among the demands of the workers is the withdrawal of the decision to allow commercial coal mining and stopping all steps to privatise the Coal India.

“The coal unions and the central trade unions have been opposing the policy of 100% FDI in the sector,” the unions said. The workers were supporting the protest planned for Friday, they said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren says Centre’s decision on coal mine auction a ‘disregard of cooperative federalism’

The statement was issued by the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the All-India Trade Union Congress, the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, the All-India United Trade Union Centre, the Trade Union Coordination Committee, the Self Employed Women’s Association, the All-India Central Council of Trade Unions, the Labour Progressive Federation and the United Trade Union Congress.

(With agency inputs)

